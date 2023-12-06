Active Structure Fire at Reynolds East Complex on East Morton Avenue

By Benjamin Cox on December 6, 2023 at 3:25pm

Wednesday, December 6th 3:15PM: There is currently an active structure fire at Reynolds East, Building 54 on East Morton Avenue at this time. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and be aware of first responders coming to the scene.

The building has been evacuated. Stay tuned for more information.

Wednesday, December 6th 3:45PM: Fire appears to be contained. Ameren-Illinois is on the scene. Reynolds security has the campus locked down. We will continue to update as further information is confirmed by the Jacksonville Fire Department.

Wednesday, December 6th 4:45PM: Fire personnel appear to have cleared the scene.

We will provide more information once it’s made available.