Adams Co. Fugitive Arrested in Iowa

An Adams County Jail inmate who walked away from a community service project last week has been apprehended in Iowa.

WGEM reports that 50-year old Zachary D. Nokes was arrested by Ottumwa, Iowa Police yesterday evening. According Wapello County Jail records obtained by WGEM, Nokes was charged with possession of meth, providing false identification, interfering with official acts, and public intoxication. According to police, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 1400 block of Silverwood Lane in Ottumwa where they found Nokes.

Adams County Sheriff Tony Grootens told Quincy media last week that Nokes, who was working on a community service project near 8th & Jefferson Streets in Quincy on Wednesday morning, asked corrections officers to use the restroom at a nearby grocery store, and when officers went into retrieve him after a short amount of time, discovered he walked out the back door.

Grootens says that changes need to be made to Adams County’s work alternative program so that something like this doesn’t happen in the future.