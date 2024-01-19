Adams Co. Prisoner Walks Away From Community Service Project in Quincy

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate of the Adams County Jail escaped custody while performing community service as part of the Work Alternative Program Wednesday morning.

WGEM and KHQA report that 50-year old Zachary D. Nokes of Quincy walked away around 10:15AM Wednesday while doing community service near 8th and Jefferson streets in Quincy. Nokes was completing a 120-day county jail sentence on burglary and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges after pleading guilty in 2022.

According to WGEM, Nokes was involved in a standoff with Quincy police in 2019 and briefly escaped from the Blessing Behavioral Center after being taken into custody.

If you have any information about Nokes’ whereabouts, contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 217-277-2202. If you wish to remain anonymous, leave a tip with the Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers at 217-228-4474 or submit a tip via their website at quincycrimestoppers.com. Tips may also be left using the P3 mobile app.