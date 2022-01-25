Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office Looking For Stolen Pike County Truck

By Benjamin Cox on January 25, 2022 at 9:26am

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance in locating a truck stolen out of Pike County in December.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Department needs help finding the pictured red 2-Door GMC Sierra. The truck had a black toolbox and black fender flares at the time it was taken.

The Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle could possibly be abandoned somewhere in Adams County.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 217-222-9360.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously with the Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers at 217-228-4474.