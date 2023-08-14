Adams County Authorities Investigate Shooting of Teen Near Camp Point

UPDATE: 11:05AM – The suspect in the shooting has been identified as 18-year old Wynod Bynum, Jr. of Quincy. He is expected to make his first appearance in Adams County Circuit Court this afternoon.

Adams County Sheriff’s Detectives are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of an unidentified 19-year old male early Monday morning.

Muddy River News reports that a 19-year old male is dead another is in custody in relation to a shooting that occurred somewhere in Adams County early this morning. Adams County Sheriff Tony Grootens told MRN that deputies are still searching for a murder weapon and investigators are trying to determine where the fatal shooting took place. The Illinois State Police are also involved in the investigation.

Grootens said at first three men were in custody, but two of the men who took the body of the decedent to the ambulance station in Camp Point were released. The suspected shooter is being formally charged this morning. Adams County EMS took the body to the Blessing Hospital emergency room in Quincy where the decedent was officially pronounced deceased.

Grootens told MRN an official news conference will be held later today to provide further details on the case.