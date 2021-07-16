Adams County Dog Breeder Trial Set for October

An Adams County dog breeder whose license was suspended last year is heading to jury trial this fall.

43-year-old Andrea Hapke of Clayton, Illinois appeared in Adams County Court Wednesday for a status hearing. Hapke pleaded not guilty in April to criminal charges of two counts of a 1st violation of the Humane Care for Animals Act.

In September of last year, Hapke’s Bernese Mountain Dogs Breeding in Clayton was shut down after the Quincy Humane Society received reports of neglect at the facility for more than a year.

PAWS of Jacksonville spent much of the Labor Day weekend last year making several trips to the facility eventually bringing back 37 cats and 68 dogs, most of which were dehydrated, malnourished, and had not been cleaned or bathed in quite some time.

In total over 300 animals were removed from the facility with many going to animal rescue shelters in Quincy, Springfield, Winchester, and White Hall among others.

The trial in the case has been set for October 12th at 9:00 am. The charges are criminal misdemeanors. Bond for Hapke was continued at Wednesday’s status hearing.