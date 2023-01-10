Adams County Woman Accused of Employee Bank Theft in Pike

An Adams County woman now faces a theft charge in Pike County Court after authorities were contacted by bank officials last month.

According to a release by Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood, on December 14th his office was contacted by an unnamed local banking facility regarding the theft of an undisclosed amount of money by an employee.

A criminal investigation was then undertaken by the sheriff’s office culminating with the arrest of 38-year-old Jamie L. Obert of Liberty, Illinois at 4:44 pm last Friday, January 6th.

Obert was taken into custody in rural Adams County on a Pike County warrant for theft over $10,000. Obert was transported to the Pike County Jail and has since posted bond and been released pending an appearance in court.