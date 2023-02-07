Adams Has Minute Order Entered in Jan. 6 Conviction After Comments to SJ-R

A Springfield man who recently pleaded guilty to his role in the January 6th Capitol Riot had a minute order issued by a federal judge in his case after the man’s comments in a recent State Journal Register interview.

U.S. District Court Judge Amit Mehta issued an order Friday instructing defendant 41 year old Thomas Adams Jr. and prosecutors to explain why the guilty findings the judge entered on Tuesday last week in a stipulated bench trial should not be overturned in light of Adams’ comments to reporter Steven Spearie of the SJ-R for an interview the following day.

Adams was found guilty of obstructing an official proceeding and aiding and abetting others in committing obstruction of an official proceeding, both felonies, and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, a misdemeanor.

Adams told the SJ-R he wouldn’t change anything he did that day, and claims he didn’t do anything: “I still to this day, even though I had to admit guilt [in the stipulation], don’t feel like I did what the charge is.”

In a brief order Friday morning, Mehta gave both sides one week to provide reasons “why the court should not vacate Defendant’s convictions of guilt in light of his post-stipulated trial statements” included in the article. The judge also attached a copy of the news report. Politico reports its unclear how Mehta obtained the SJ-R report. Politico says a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington declined to comment Friday on Mehta’s order and Adams’ public defenders also have not responded to a request for comment.

Adams’ sentencing hearing has been set for June 16th . Adams faces a statutory maximum of 20 years in prison on the obstruction charge, plus financial penalties of up to $250,000.