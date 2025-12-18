Adams, Macoupin, Pike Counties Among Firearm Deer Harvest Leaders

By Harold Smith on December 18, 2025 at 9:54am

The 2025 firearm deer harvest in Illinois wound up being down just slightly from a year ago.

In numbers released this week by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, this year’s seven-day firearm season netted a total of 81,225 deer for the state’s hunters.

That compares with 82,496 deer harvested a year ago.

Among the leading Illinois counties for deer harvest, Adams County came in third behind Jefferson and Randolph counties with 2,094 deer bagged.

Other western and central Illinois counties making the top twenty in 2025 deer harvest were Macoupin County, coming in at number nine with a harvest of 1,747 deer, then Pike County, which came in twelfth with a harvest of 1,621 and Schuyler County, ranked at number 16 as hunters there bagged 1,316 deer.

Greene County was also among the leaders with a 2025 deer harvest of 1,017.

The archery deer season in Illinois continues through January 18th.

Late winter anterless only and Chronic Wasting Disease season, in designated counties only, runs January 1st through the 4th and January 16th through the 18th.