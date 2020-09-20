Adams Receives Endorsements From Durbin, Equality Illinois

A 100th District Representative candidate has received a major endorsement prior to the General Election. Senior U.S. Senator Dick Durbin has endorsed Democratic candidate Brandon Adams for the 100th district seat. In a press release, Durbin says that Adams’ focus on the issues of bridging the digital divide, fighting for livable wages, and eliminating food insecurity make him the right candidate to send to Springfield at the current time.

Adams also received an endorsement from the pro-LGBTQ rights group Equality Illinois Friday. The non-profit organization is an arm of the Equality Federation that lobbies for pro-LGBTQ policies in education, health care, and criminal justice at the local and state government levels.

Adams is currently Ward 3 alderman serving a 2-year term ending in May of next year. Adams announced earlier this year that he would be taking on 3-term incumbent Republican C.D. Davidsmeyer to represent the 100th Legislative District.

The 100th Legislative District represents Morgan, Scott, Greene, Pike, Jersey, and Calhoun counties, as well as the northwestern portion of Macoupin and the northeast portion of Madison County – mainly the Godfrey area. The district represents roughly 106,000 people and over 42,000 households.