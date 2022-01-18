Additional Arrest Made in East State Street Shooting

Another suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred on East State Street from last week.

18 year old Joseph S. Graham of the first block of Newland Lane was arrested by Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies and booked into the Morgan County Jail at 12:13 yesterday afternoon for armed robbery.

Jacksonville Police Detectives said today via email that Graham is connected to a shots fired incident that occurred around 6PM Tuesday in the 500 block of East State Street.

According to police reports of the incident, a male victim was transported from the scene to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injures resulting from an alleged attempted robbery.

About 10 minutes later, police later located one suspect, 18-year-old Sebastian J. Eskew of the 1000 block of North Fayette Street and took him into custody i n the vicinity of the intersection of East Douglas and North Main Street to take him to the Jacksonville Police Department for questioning. He was later arrested for reckless discharge of a firearm and armed robbery.

Around 10:50PM that evening, police also recovered a pistol in the 600 block of East Douglas Avenue which had been reported stolen from out of state. Police investigators said at the time that there was reason to believe the firearm was connected to the shooting. Those suspicions have yet to be confirmed by police.

Eskew had bond set at $100,000 with 10% to apply last Wednesday. He was also ordered to have no contact with the shooting victim in the case. He is next due in court on February 1st.

Graham remains held at the Morgan County Jail pending a first appearance in court.