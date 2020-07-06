Additional Charges Added In Toddler Homicide & Concealment Case in Greene

Two new charges have been added to a man accused of concealing the homicide of a child in Greene County in 2018. 36 year old Ryan Wheeler now is facing two charges of first degree murder in the death of a 5 month old toddler in 2018. Wheeler and the baby’s mother 23 year old Jamia H. Ellis are accused of causing blunt force trauma to the child on or about November 2nd, 2018 which caused its death, and then placed the child in a garbage bag. The body of the child was later found buried in the bag on a Wheeler family member’s property on East Cemetery Road in Carrollton.

Wheeler and Ellis now face identical charges in the murder and concealment of the child’s death. Both have been incarcerated at the Greene County Jail since November 29th, 2018. Greene County State’s Attorney Caleb Briscoe told the Greene Prairie Press last week the additional charges were filed after new information was obtained from evidence of the child’s death.

Wheeler plead not guilty to the new charges in a preliminary hearing last Monday, June 29th. Wheeler faces 20 to 60 years in prison for the murder charges and 3 to 5 years on the previous concealment charges. He is set to stand trial next Monday in Greene County Court. He currently remains lodged at the Greene County Jail with bond set at $500,000.