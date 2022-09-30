Additional Charges Filed Against McDonald in Pike County Arsons

Additional charges have been filed against a Pike County man who was arrested earlier this month following a string of fires at a livestock business.

37-year-old Travis D. McDonald of Griggsville was arrested on September 15th in connection to three separate fires that occurred over a four-day span at Lynch’s Livestock located 2 ½ miles north of Griggsville on State Highway 107.

McDonald faces three class 2 felony counts of arson, two class two felony counts of criminal damage to property less than $100,000.00 in value, and one class 4 felony charge of criminal damage to property valued between $500 and $10,000.00 from the initial arrest.

This morning the Pike County Sheriff’s Office announced additional charges were filed against McDonald on Monday that include burglary, arson, and criminal damage to property between $10,000 and $100,000.

The new charges stem from an incident Sheriff’s Department officials say occurred on July 26th, 2022. McDonald is accused of entering and setting a garage on fire in the 600 block of North Chandler Street in Griggsville.

According to the report, the garage and contents were a total loss to the property owner.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are likely.