Additional Charges Filed Against Pike Co. Pair Arrested On Various Drug Charges in Jan.

The Pike County State’s Attorney’s Office has announced additional charges against a pair of individuals arrested for drug offenses in January.

According to a joint press release from Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Starman and Pike County State’s Attorney Zachary Boren, 26 year old Jacob Holtz has been charged with two separate of counts of delivery of methamphetamine and two separate counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

29 year old Sierra Sidney of Pittsfield has been charged with one count of unlawful use of real estate and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Both are currently lodged at the Pike County Jail.

Both were initially arrested after a court executed search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of Kespohl Street in Pittsfield on January. The additional charges stem from a separate investigation by the Pittsfield Police Department in which covert drug buys were conducted.