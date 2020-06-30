Adult-Use Cannabis Craft Grower, Infuser, and Transporter Licenses Suspended Due to COVID-19

The State of Illinois’ adult use cannabis program continues to hit snags due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Illinois Department of Agriculture announced today the July 1st deadline for issuing adult-use cannabis craft grower, infuser and transporter licenses has been temporarily suspended. Due to the previous application deadline extension and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Governor J.B. Pritzker issued an Executive Order to extend the deadline yesterday.

IDOA Acting Director Jerry Costello said in a press release that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused unforeseeable delays in the application review process. IDOA will announce a new date to issue up to 40 craft grower licenses, up to 40 infuser licenses, and an unlimited number of transporter licenses at a later date.