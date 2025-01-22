Advocacy Network for Children Seeking CASA Volunteers

The Advocacy Network for Children has announced an accelerated training for individuals interested in becoming a CASA volunteer in the local court systems.

CASA volunteers are needed for services in Adams, Brown, Cass, Hancock, Mason, Menard, Morgan, Pike, Schuyler, and Scott Counties.

CASA, or court-appointed special advocates, is a group of individuals who are assigned to children to advocate for abused or neglected children in the local court system. The advocate sometimes works one-on-one with the child as well as children welfare professionals; and then reports to the local court system on behalf of the child advocating for their safety, permanent residency, and best interests.

The accelerated training course will be held at Advocacy Network for Children’s administrative offices located at 1420 Harrison Street in Quincy on Friday, February 21st and Saturday, February 22nd from 9AM-5PM and Sunday, February 23rd from 1-5PM.

The 30-hour curriculum prepares volunteers for their duties as a child advocate as well as provides resources and information on how to be a CASA volunteer. No special background is required.

For more information, contact CASA Coordinator Erica Parrish by phone at 217-223-2272 or email eparrish@advonet.org.