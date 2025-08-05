African American History Museum Host Dinner Featuring Flavors from Around the World

The Jacksonville African American History museum is set to host their 3rd annual Taste of Cultures dinner Saturday.

President of the Jacksonville African American History Museum, Alberta Robinson says that the idea came from Museum founder and director, the late Art Wilson, who passed last July. Robinson says its a great way to help raise funds for the museum while people get to try foods from all over the world. One of the projects they have coming up is the placement of a statue of Dr Martin Luther King Jr. Another upcoming project will be a tribute to Art Wilson, and his work in the community.

“He (Wilson) use to be president of the NAACP, he’s helped a lot of people with a lot of issues,” Robinson said, “His work with finding the underground railroad. His work with the Freedom Corridor board. We’re going to showcase a lot of that.”

The 3rd annual Taste of Cultures is this Saturday from 1-4pm at the Jacksonville African American History Museum, 859 Grove street. It features cuisines from around the world including: American soul food, Italian, Mexican, Caribbean, Asian, Greek, and Indian.

The dinner is $10. Kids under 10 are free. People in attendance will be able to enjoy museum tours as well.