AFSCME Files Grievance Over Single-Option Retiree Health Care Plan

The largest state employees’ union has filed a grievance over proposed changes to limit health care coverage options for Illinois state government retirees.

WMAY reports that AFSCME Council 31 has filed the grievance after the state announced it would put all retirees under a single plan operated by Aetna, eliminating an HMO option. The state has been under previous plans that allowed retirees to have up to 2 to 3 different choices.

The union says the state has agreed to establish a labor-management committee to review “network adequacy and claims administration.” Some of the concern lies with some retirees not being allowed to keep their current primary care physicians with the switch to the Aetna only plan.