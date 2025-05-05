Agrichemicals Collection Service

By Gary Scott on May 5, 2025 at 11:50am

The Illinois Department of agriculture has set up free agrichemical containers recycling program at several locations in west central Illinois.

One of the permanent sites is at Logan Agri Service in Griggsville.

One day drop offs have also been set up July 22nd M and M Service in Girard, July 24th at Prairieland FS in Greenview and Sunrise FS in Virginia, and July 29th at Prairieland FS in Rushville.

Site hours at each location run from 9 to 11 AM, and 1 to 3 PM.

Metal and household pesticide containers are not eligible for the program.

Collection sites will only accept high density polyethylene, #2 plastic agrichemical containers that are clean and dry.

The permanent location at Logan Agri Service in Griggsville will accept the containers into August.

