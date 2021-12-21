AIEC Names Graham New VP of Member Services

By Benjamin Cox on December 21, 2021 at 10:46am

A former administrator at Illinois Electric Cooperative in Winchester is moving up in her current career.

Ashley Graham, formerly the billing coordinator at IEC in Winchester, has been serving as Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives’ member services manager since 2018.

Graham has been promoted to the AIEC’s Vice President of Member Services. Graham assumes her new duties on January 17th, which includes coordinating youth programs, statewide surveys, associate member programs, and member services/marketing.

The AIEC provides legal, engineering, communications, safety training, legislative, and other services to 29 electric cooperatives throughout Illinois that serve 90 counties and over 297,000 members.