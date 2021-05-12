Airport Funding Available In Restore IL Grants

48th District State Senator Doris Turner of Springfield says new Restore Illinois infrastructure money needs to go to municipal airports.

Turner is reminding local municipal airports that they can apply for funding for improvement projects through the Rebuild Illinois statewide construction program.

Turner says the Illinois aviation system is one of the most robust in the country, and the money can go towards much-needed repairs and other improvement projects that have been put off in recent years.

Governor J.B. Pritzker announced yesterday that the Rebuild Illinois program will provide $94 million in funding to improve public airports throughout the state. Through a competitive grant process, airports may submit project proposals for updates, improvements, and extensions of their facilities.

Airports must be for public use and included in the Illinois Aviation System Plan to be eligible for the funding. Applications are due June 14th to be eligible for grants of up to $25 million.