Airport Money Locally and In Area

By Gary Scott on December 16, 2021 at 9:28am

Airports in Jacksonville and Springfield are in line for infrastructure improvement money from the federal government.

It’s all part of the bipartisan infrastructure law that includes airport infrastructure money. The total bill was $15-billion.

Jacksonville Municipal Airport will get nearly $160-thousand, and Capitol Airport in Springfield is set to receive $1-point-1 million.

In addition, the Penstone Airport just outside of Pittsfield will get $110-thousand.

Airports in Beardstown and Mount Sterling are also getting $110-thousand a piece.

Among all the states, Illinois received the fourth most money through the infrastructure bill.