Albrecht to Serve as Interim Greene Co. Treasurer

The Greene County Board has named an interim treasurer for the county while the search is on for a permanent replacement.

Long-time Deputy Treasurer Brenda Albrecht will serve as interim treasurer replacing Kirby Ballard, who is resigning at the end of this month. Ballard told the Greene Prairie Press that he has some long-term health issues that he needs to take care of and didn’t feel it would be fair to the citizens of the county to be gone on leave, and decided to give up the post instead. Ballard has been the elected treasurer of the county for the last 3 decades, and there are 22 months left on his term.

Albrecht has been a full-time employee in the county treasurer’s office for the past 55 years. Despite her lengthy time of service, Albrecht cannot replace Ballard due to being a registered Democrat and Ballard is a Republican. In fact, Ballard defeated Albrecht when he ran for the position for the first time in 1994.

The Greene County Republican Central Committee is expected to make a nomination to the county board within 60 days to name Ballard’s full-time replacement.