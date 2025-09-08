Alderwoman says city needs a vision for parks and lakes

The chairman of the Jacksonville city council parks and lakes committee says the city needs an extended plan for the development of the Nichols Park.

The issue came up last week when the finance, and parks and lakes department met and agreed to submit paperwork for a grant for the development of a pickleball court.

The proposed court would be near the Ludvig Pavilion on the east side of Nichols Park.

Parks and lakes committee chair Lori Large Oldenettal says the city needs at least a five year vision as to what the park should look like.

A couple of aldermen suggested the pickleball courts would be better placed on flat ground near the swimming pool for give it better exposure.

Oldenettal says the city has to be prepared.

She says a five year plan would help in grant writing, and it would give the aldermen a chance to dream.

The council tonight will decide if it wants to commit up to $362,500 toward the pickle ball courts, eight such courts on two tennis courts. The hope is that backers of the proposed courts would help fundraise so that taxpayer burden would be lessened.

There’s a good chance the courts wouldn’t be started until late summer next year or in 2027.