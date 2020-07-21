Aldi Joins Growing List of Retailers to Require Facial Coverings

Another major retailer has announced they will require facial coverings.

Aldi grocery and goods corporate offices announced Friday, facial coverings will be required to be worn by all customers entering their stores beginning on Monday, July 27th.

In an update on the Aldi Corporate website, the retailer says management is continuing to monitor safety protocols from the CDC as well as state and local health officials, and cite the CDC’s stance that “face coverings are a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19 and could reduce the spread of the virus.”

In the announcement, company officials say the face covering requirement is an enhanced safety measure and all Aldi employees will continue to wear face coverings as they have been required to do for months.

Officials say they are encouraging “any customer that is unable or unwilling to wear a face covering, to visit shop.aldi.us for grocery delivery- and even curbside grocery pickup in many locations.”

According to the Aldi website, the Jacksonville location offers both curbside pickup and home delivery options.

Aldi is just the latest to join a growing list of U.S. retailers who require facial coverings.

Last week The Home Depot, and Lowe’s home improvement centers announced mask requirements would go into effect this week in all stores.

Walmart and Sam’s Club, Target, CVS, Best Buy, Starbucks and Khols are among the growing list of companies who now require masks to be worn by both employees and any customers entering their locations.