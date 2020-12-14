Aldi To Partner With Instacart As Latest Online SNAP Food Retailer

Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Human Services announced today that Illinois residents have a new retail option for using Electronic Benefit Transfer and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program online through Instacart. In a new partnership with ALDI, participants will be able to access fresh food and pantry staples from ALDI via Instacart’s same-day delivery and pick-up services.

As part of this new program, EBT SNAP participants in Illinois will be able to shop from ALDI via the Instacart online site and mobile app. To begin, eligible SNAP customers can visit www.DHS.Illinois.gov/OnlineSNAP .

Once an Instacart customer profile is created, customers can enter their EBT food card information as a form of payment in their profile. (Customers will need a secondary form of payment for non-food items such as taxes, tips, and fees for delivery, per federal guidelines.) Customers can shop and select items from ALDI’s EBT SNAP-eligible products. After filling their online shopping carts, customers can choose grocery delivery or pickup for their order and determine how much of their SNAP benefit they would like to allocate to the order. Illinois’ initial Online SNAP EBT option launched in June 2020 including Amazon and Walmart.

Currently, any SNAP-Authorized Retailer can allow for customers to complete orders online and pay at the store when they pick up. The Online EBT capability allows the customer to complete the entire transaction online and avoid completing the purchase at the retailer location. Interested retailers can find the form and information on the USDA website if they would like to participate.