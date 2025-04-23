Alexander Gets 4 Years

By Gary Scott on April 23, 2025 at 6:44am

A Jacksonville man arrested early Monday morning following a traffic stop is now headed to prison.

40-year-old Carl Alexander, listed a homeless Monday morning but a license indicated he lived in the 11-hundred block of Illinois, was sentenced to 4 years in prison by Judge Chris Reif in Morgan County court yesterday afternoon.

Alexander was identified by police as the driver of a car stopped by Jacksonville police at Carter Road and old 67 about 12:30 Monday morning.

Alexander faced multiple warrants for failure to appear in court, and was stopped apparently after running a stop sign or red light.

All other charges were dropped in a plea agreement yesterday, after Alexander admitted to burglarizing a rural home on Heitz Road in October of 2022.

He was also fined $1-thousand.

