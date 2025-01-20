Alexander Home A Complete Loss After Saturday Night Fire

Multiple rural fire departments responded to a structure fire in Alexander on Saturday night.

A report of a structure fire came in to West Central Joint Dispatch just after 7PM Saturday from a home at 605 East Old Route 36. Upon arrival, first responders to the scene found the home full engulfed.

According to a report from the Franklin Fire Protection District, the Alexander Fire Protection District had to douse 2 adjacent residences to prevent the fire from spreading. Franklin and the New Berlin Island Grove Fire Department assisted at the scene to suppress the fire at the main structure. Other services assisting were the Ashland Fire Department, Echo Ambulance Service, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, and Ameren-Illinois.

Fire department crews were covered in ice due to the frigid temperatures. Motorists were advised to avoid the area or to take precaution driving through due to the large accumulation of ice.

Firefighters returned to the location for a reported rekindle of the remaining structure at approximately 2:45AM Sunday. No further details or information on the fire or if anyone was present at the home at the time of fire are currently available. An electronic message to the Alexander Fire Department has not been returned at this time.