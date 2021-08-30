Alexander Man Arrested For Second Time in Less Than A Week for Traffic, Drug Charges

Waverly Police arrested one man Saturday night. 31 year old William J. Sanders of Alexander was arrested in a traffic stop at 7:27 Saturday night in a traffic stop. Sanders was cited for driving with a revoked license and possession of methamphetamine. Sanders posted $750 bond and was released yesterday.

It marks Sanders’ second arrest in less than a week, Sanders was arrested by Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies on Tuesday of last week for his involvement in a 3-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 104 east of Waverly that sent two women to Springfield hospitals.

According to court records, Sanders was released on $250 bond on Wednesday following his arrest on charges of following too closely and driving while license is revoked from the crash.

Court records indicate Sanders has been charged with 5 other traffic-related offenses since December: driving while license is suspended on December 23rd; driving while license is revoked on January 11th, January 28th, and March 11th; as well as operating an uninsured motor vehicle on January 28th. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Sanders is next due in Morgan County Court on September 9th on the charges from the Waverly crash. He is due in court on September 13th for his most recent arrest.