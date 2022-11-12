Alexander Man Sentenced For 2021 Waverly Crash

Morgan County Court sentenced a multiple traffic offender on Thursday to time in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

33 year old William J. Sanders of Alexander pleaded guilty to felony driving on a revoked license causing personal injury on Thursday in court. The charge stems from a string of traffic arrests dating back to January 28th of last year.

The felony charge in question dates to August 24, 2021 when Sanders was arrested by Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies in Waverly after being involved in a 3-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 104 that sent two women to Springfield hospitals. Sanders posted bond and was released. He was apprehended for driving on a revoked license in arrests again on September 24, 2021; August 28, 2021, December 26, 2021, and September 15th of this year.

Sanders was sentenced yesterday to 1 year in the Illinois Department of Corrections, up to 1 year of mandatory supervised release, fined $1,300 plus fees and court costs. Sanders was given credit for 3 days served in the Morgan County Jail.