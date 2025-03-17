All Conference in CS8

By Gary Scott on March 17, 2025 at 10:28am

Several Jacksonville High School athletes were recognized for their performance on the court by the Central State Eight.

JHS had three wrestlers on the boys all conference team..junior Jordan Kholian, sophomore Joe Reif, and junior Aiden Surratt made the first team. DaShawn Armstrong of JHS was named to the second team.

Seniors Alexis Seymour and Makayla Padilla were named all conference on the girls’ wrestling team.

JHS sophomore swimmer Jack Borgman was named all conference as a sophomore to the swim team. Senior Colin Wilson received honorable mention.

Senior Amaree Burries received honorable mention as a senior on the basketball team.

