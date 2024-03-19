All In 4 IC Fundraising Event Tomorrow

The 7th annual All In 4 IC fundraising event is tomorrow.

For the past 6 years, the event has broken records with support from friends and alumni of the college from all around the world. Last year, the event raised over $360,000.

Illinois College’s Director of Annual Programs, Amy Jones says that for this year’s event, the Office of Advancement and Alumni Engagement has set a lofty goal of 800 individual donors they hope to reach: “We have alums that work and live all over the world. Certainly, we have trustees and graduate students all over the country. It really is interesting to see where our different community members are, and I think many of them feel very connected no matter where they are in the world. We’re shooting for 800 donors, but if we can go beyond that, it would be fantastic.”

Jones says that you can click on ic.edu on Wednesday and click the donate on the page to make your gift to the college. Follow along with all of the progress by visiting the college’s social media channels. For more information or specific questions, you can call 217-245-3046 during business hours.