ALL IN 4 IC Kicks Off Today

Member of Illinois College have readied the campus for their all-day fundraiser All In 4 IC today.

This is the eighth annual giving day for the College with a goal of bringing together alumni, students, faculty, staff and friends to support IC and its students.

Thanks to generous matching donors, every gift will be doubled — providing even more support for scholarships, academics, athletics, and campus life. Last year, over 1,200 donors raised $642,650 — directly benefiting students and programs across campus. This year, Illinois College hopes to build on that momentum.

To learn more, donate, or sign up as an advocate, visit ic.edu/ALLIN4IC. You can also watch the donations and various challenges in real time on the website, too.

For questions, contact Amy Rourke Jones at amy.jones@ic.edu or 217.245.3046.

