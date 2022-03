Illinois College’s annual day of giving surpassed expectations yesterday.

The college surpassed their 800 separate donor goal by 25%, with 1,006 donors donating over $398,432 yesterday. The total nearly matches the $400,000 total from last year.

The Class of 2024 had the most individual donors with 25. The Class of 1966 had the highest dollar amount donated with their 12 individual donors hitting $12,925.