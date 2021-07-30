All of State of Illinois Facilities Re-Impose Mask Mandate

The State of Illinois today announced that face coverings are now required in all State facilities for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

The announcement was spurred by the data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that shows the majority of Illinois’ 102 counties are experiencing substantial or high COVID-19 transmission rates.

The state says it’s taking the action to protect its employees. The CDC and the Illinois Department of Public Health are also recommending that everyone, including fully vaccinated individuals, wear a mask in public indoor setting in areas with substantial and high transmission.

The state says it will continue to evaluate the need for additional mitigations and will not hesitate to reimpose them to protect the public’s health.

State employees, regardless of their vaccination status, must (1) wear a face covering that covers their nose and mouth while in a workplace or performing work duties in indoor settings outside of their residence, unless they have a medical condition that prevents them from doing so; and (2) at all times, or as much as reasonably possible, maintain physical distancing of at least six feet from any other person while in a workplace or performing work duties outside of their residence.

Visitors over the age of 2 are required to wear face coverings while inside State offices and facilities unless they are unable to medically tolerate a face covering.

In addition, State facilities will continue to receive regular cleaning services and all employees will be provided with cleaning supplies to disinfect personal work spaces and other high touch horizontal and vertical spaces.