By Gary Scott on June 11, 2021 at 10:12am

The Western Illinois Fellowship of Christian Athletes will all star basketball games for the boys and girls in the area this weekend.

The game is slated for Sunday at the former MacMurray College.

The girls’ game starts at 2, with the doors opening at 1. The boys’ game will follow.

The cost of both games is a total of $5.

The main sponsor of the games is Westown Ford Lincoln. Other supporters are Country Financial, United Community Bank and CassComm.