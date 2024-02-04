All Star Coaches Announced

Coaches have been named for the 44th Country Financial West Central Illinois Boys’ All Star Classic.

The game will be played Friday, March 15th at the Jacksonville high School Bowl. Voting on the senior players roster is underway now.

Bryon Graven of South County will lead the south, and Triopia’s Rich Thompson will coach the north squad.

Graven is in his 16th year of coaching with 252 career wins. Graven has coached at Morrisonville, Williamsville, Mount Zion and South County. He is in his 5th year at South County. Graven is a graduate of Millilkin, after playing basketball for his father, Doug, at Auburn.

His assistants for the all star game will be Kollin Keltner and Brent Nelson from South County, and JHS head coach Mike Cameron.

Rich Thompson has been head coach at Triopia High School since 2019. Thompson was previously a head basketball coach at Virginia for 8 years. He was head football coach at Virginia for 8 years, Beardstown for 6 years, and at Triopia for 12 years. His Triopia team in 2008 won the Class 1A state football title. Thompson was inducted into the Illinois Football Coaches Association in 2018.

He also has been head baseball coach at Virginia, and at Triopia. Thompson will be helped at the All Star bench by three assistants from Triopia…Tanner Huddleston, Hunter Stockton, and Cody Winkelman.

Proceeds from the game will go to local charities, which will be determined later. Tickets will be available in later February and early March.

The All Star game was the brainchild of former JHS coach Mel Roustio, Buford Green, and the late Jerry Symons. WLDS-WEAI and the Midwest Officials Association help organize the game.