All State FB Includes one from JHS

By Gary Scott on May 25, 2021 at 10:00am

A Jacksonville High School senior has been named as honorable mention all state by the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association.

Tight end and defensive lineman Drew Ezard of JHS received the honor this month.

Four players from the WIVC were named to the IHSFCA 1A team. They are Andrew Kaufmann of West Central, Chance Fuqua of Brown County, Denver Davenport of Greenfield-Northwestern and Brandon Rossmiller of Camp Point.

Three players were named honorable mention at the 1A level. They are Dylan Fox of West Central, Hayden Vetter of Greenfield-Northwestern, and Lars Reische of Brown County.