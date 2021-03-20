All State Junior High Classic In Jacksonville This Weekend

Nine area junior high boys basketball players will take part in the All State Junior High Classic held at the old Bill Wall Gymnasium this weekend. 130 boys were chosen from around the state to reward and recognize some of the top junior high basketball players. This weekend’s event will boast players from 20 out of the 32 teams that played in the IESA State Tournament.

Players were selected based on IESA participation, their performance in the state tournament last year as 7th graders in 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A, coach nominations for top seeded teams this season in 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A, geography, and administrator nominations. The players were then placed into 12 teams to play against each other this weekend. Teams will be coached by many of the state’s top junior high coaches with state tournament appearances. The weekend will host a skill’s competition on Saturday from 2:30-5PM and then games all day on Sunday, culminating in a championship game at 6PM. Entry to watch the Skills Competition is free. Admission on Sunday will be $5.

Players from the area in the weekend’s festivities include Talon Albrecht and Garrett Costello of Greenfield Elementary, David Richards of Virginia Jr. High, Ryan McCombs and Jack Wilson of Jacksonville Middle School, Bishop McDannald and Clark Nelson of Waverly Elementary, and Dalton Hutton and Carson Brown of Winchester Elementary.