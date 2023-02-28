All Vote by Mail Ballots Sent, Early Voting Open for April Consolidated Election

If you are one of the many Morgan County residents who elected to vote by mail, the county clerk says you should be receiving your ballot for the April consolidated election soon.

Morgan County Clerk Jill Waggener says her office was able to begin mailing vote-by-mail ballots when early voting started last Thursday, and the last of them went out Monday.

“We sent the rest of those out this morning so everyone that signed up should be receiving one by the end of the week I would think or the beginning of next week. I can’t guarantee mail service, but if you don’t receive it and think you should have, please call my office at 217-243-8581 and we can check your status in the system.”

852 Morgan County residents registered for permanent vote by mail status after it was offered to every registered voter in the state last year. Waggener says, as of Monday, Morgan County has 22,616 registered voters

Waggener says her office has already seen a number of people coming in to vote early as well. “Well we began last Thursday the 23rd and we actually have had eight people vote already so that is a pleasant surprise. I’m encouraging anyone who wants to early vote and get it out of the way, we are open for business.”

The Morgan County Clerk’s Office is open from 8:30 to 4:30 Monday through Friday on the first floor of the Morgan County Courthouse. Early voting will also be available on two Saturdays between now and election day, on March 4th and April 1st from 9:00 am to noon. The 2023 Illinois Consolidated Election will be held on April 4th.