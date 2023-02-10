Alleged Armed Kidnapping Investigation Under Way in Scott County

Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of a possible person with a gun outside of a residence in Winchester last night.

At approximately 5:40PM Thursday, Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the vicinity of McGlasson Drive in Winchester about 3 individuals who were outside of a residence, and according to the call, one of the individuals was in possession of a firearm.

During the course of the response, it was reported that the suspects left the scene in a black sedan. It was also reported that someone from the residence may have been forced at gunpoint to go with the 3 individuals.

Law enforcement from Scott, Greene, Pike, and Morgan Counties along with the Jacksonville Police Department were advised to be on the lookout for the vehicle.

At approximately 6:15PM, law enforcement was notified that the person who was assumed to have been taken at gunpoint from the residence on McGlasson Drive had possibly been dropped off somewhere in the vicinity of Winchester.

According to Jacksonville Police reports, at 6:33PM, officers initiated a traffic stop on a black Chevrolet Malibu in the 600 block of North Clay Street in Jacksonville. Three individuals inside the vehicle were said to have been taken into custody, according to public scanner reports, at the request of Scott County law enforcement. According to the same report, the Malibu’s vehicle registration is connected to an address in the State of Virginia.

No official citations or arrests have been filed as of this morning in this case. No further information has been issued by any of the law enforcement agencies involved as of press time.