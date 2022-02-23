Allen and North Greene Mutually Part Ways

By Benjamin Cox on February 23, 2022 at 2:32pm

North Greene High School is looking for a new head football coach.

In a press release from the North Greene Athletic Department today, the school announced that Head Football Coach Donnie Allen and the school have agreed to mutually part ways.

Allen joined the program in 2017 as an assistant under then-head coach Barry Creviston. After Creviston’s departure in 2018, Allen assumed the role of head coach after a 3-week search by the school.

In his four years at the helm, the Spartans went 7-27 with a trip to the playoffs in 2019.

North Greene Athletic Director Brent Barry says the school will immediately begin looking for head coaching candidates in preparation for this Fall.