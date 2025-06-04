Allen Back to Prison

By Gary Scott on June 4, 2025 at 1:35pm

A rural Pittsfield man is heading back to prison after failing to comply with the state sex offender

registry.

52-year-old David Allen of rural Pittsfield pleaded guilty to 2 counts of Class 2 felony failure to report

annually for the sex offender registry to local authorities. Allen was arrested on February 18th after Pike

County Chief Deputy Zack Orr conducted a criminal investigation into a Violation of the Illinois Sex Offender

Registration Act.

Allen was convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual assault

of a minor less than 13 years old, and criminal sexual abuse in 2017 in Pike County according to the State

Sex Offender registry. He is considered a lifetime registrant.

Allen was sentenced to 5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and ordered to pay an

undisclosed county fine. He was given credit for 1 day served in the PIke County Jail.