Allen Back to Prison

A rural Pittsfield man is heading back to prison after failing to comply with the state sex offender
registry.
52-year-old David Allen of rural Pittsfield pleaded guilty to 2 counts of Class 2 felony failure to report
annually for the sex offender registry to local authorities. Allen was arrested on February 18th after Pike
County Chief Deputy Zack Orr conducted a criminal investigation into a Violation of the Illinois Sex Offender
Registration Act.
Allen was convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual assault
of a minor less than 13 years old, and criminal sexual abuse in 2017 in Pike County according to the State
Sex Offender registry. He is considered a lifetime registrant.
Allen was sentenced to 5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and ordered to pay an
undisclosed county fine. He was given credit for 1 day served in the PIke County Jail.