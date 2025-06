By Gary Scott on June 17, 2025 at 6:29am

A rural Pike County resident has been sentenced to state prison for violating the Illinois sex offender registration act.

52-year-old David Allen of rural Pittsfield was given five years in prison May 27th in Pike County court.

A criminal investigation that began February 18th led to the conviction of Allen on two counts of failure to register at a sex offender.

Subsequent to the investigation, Allen was found to be non compliant.