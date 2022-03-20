Allen Has Appeal Denied By IL Supreme Court

By Benjamin Cox on March 20, 2022 at 6:17pm

The Illinois Supreme Court says a Louisiana, Missouri man will remain in the Illinois Department of Corrections after a failed appeal.

45 year old Charles T. Allen’s 2020 first degree murder conviction will not be considered by the state’s highest court

According to KHQA, in an order dated October 15th the Illinois Court of Appeals for the Fourth District upheld Allen’s conviction by a Pike County jury for the 2019 stabbing death of Donald J. Collard. Pike County State’s Attorney Zachary Boren’s Office says that the Supreme Court delivered its mandate effective March 2nd.

A Pike County jury found Allen guilty of first degree murder on January 17, 2020.

In March 2020, Pike County Resident Circuit Judge J. Frank McCartney sentenced Allen to 44 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.