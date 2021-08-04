Allmon Releases Identity of 10-Year Old Killed in ATV Crash in Menard County

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has released the identity of the 10-year old boy killed as a result of an ATV Crash in Menard County on Monday night.

10 year old Grant Rucker of Springfield was pronounced deceased at 7:42PM Monday in the Emergency Room at HSHS St. John’s in Springfield.

Menard County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Ben Hollis told the State Journal Register yesterday that the ATV overturned as it was going up a hill on private property near the 10000 block of Boy Scout Trail close to the border of Menard and Sangamon counties, south of Petersburg. Hollis says there was no apparent reason for the crash but the ATV overturned and landed on its top. Hollis said that the child lived in Springfield but was on family property in Menard County at the time of the crash.

Allmon says a preliminary autopsy report revealed that Rucker died as a result of blunt force head trauma sustained in the crash.

The death remains under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office and the Menard County Sheriff’s Department.