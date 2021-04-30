ALPLM Offering Free Admission to Anyone Vaccinated

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is rewarding visitors who have been vaccinated against COVID.

ALPLM officials announced this morning that throughout May and June, anyone who has received at least one shot of the vaccine can obtain a free ticket to the museum.

Melissa Coultas, acting executive director of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum says “Vaccination is key to beating this disease, keeping everyone healthy and returning to normal in America”, and if the museum can help by offering a little extra incentive, then officials are happy to do so.

To get a free ticket, go to the “Buy Tickets” section of www.PresidentLincoln.Illinois.gov and select the day and time you want to visit.

Then for the type of ticket, choose the free COVID option. If multiple people qualify for the free option, put that number in the “quantity” box. Anyone who registers for a free ticket will need to show their vaccine cards when they arrive at the museum.

The new option to visit for free comes just as the museum opens a brand-new exhibit, “The State of Sound: A World of Music from Illinois.” Using audio, video, and artifacts, it explores the contributions of music legends with ties to Illinois like Muddy Waters, Sam Cooke, Miles Davis, and John Prine.

Admission to the Lincoln Presidential Museum is normally $15 for adults, $12 for seniors or students, and $10 for military personnel. It’s $6 for children 5-15 and free for children under 5 (although Illinois students from kindergarten through college get free admission through the end of May).

The museum’s safety measures during the pandemic include requiring visitors to wear masks, limiting the number of visitors at any one time, frequently disinfecting common areas, including our theaters, and reminding visitors to stay one “Lincoln” – or six feet, four inches – away from other people.