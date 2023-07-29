ALPLM Offering Sensory Friendly Day on Sunday

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum will offer a sensory friendly afternoon for people who may be overwhelmed by intense light, strong sounds and large crowds tomorrow afternoon.

The event will run from 1-5PM at the ALPLM. Audio will be lowered throughout the museum, and lighting will be adjusted to reduce extremes and create a more fluid atmosphere. Some special effects will be turned off, and a quiet room will be available.

The museum will be open to anyone, not just people with sensory difficulties. Regular prices apply. Advance registration is not required. A pre-visit packet that ranks areas of the museum based on their potential to overstimulate is available. It can be obtained in the “Plan Your Visit” section of our website or by emailing ALPLM.GuestEntry@Illinois.gov. The ALPLM also offers “busy bags” with a variety of fidgets, noise-canceling headphones, sensory maps and other tools that make visits more comfortable for people with sensory issues.

Another “sensory friendly Sunday” is scheduled for the last Sunday of October.

For more information, visit www.PresidentLincoln.Illinois.gov or follow the ALPLM on social media.