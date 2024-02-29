ALPLM To Have Interpreters For World Hearing Day on Sunday

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library & Museum is offering special services to the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community on Sunday.

Sunday is designated as World Hearing Day. From 4-6PM on Sunday, sign language interpreters will be present throughout the museum to assist guests. Interpreters will also sign theatrical presentations as they are running. Visitors will be able to scan QR codes letting them see closed-captioned videos on their handheld devices.

Admission will be free to all visitors during the two-hour special event, which is part of the ALPLM’s “Abe for All” initiative.

The ALPLM plans a similar event from 4-6 p.m. on April 2, World Autism Day, for people for people who may be overwhelmed by intense light, strong sounds and large crowds.

Anyone with suggestions on how the ALPLM can offer a more welcoming experience can call 217-558-8844 during business hours or send an email to ALPLM.GuestEntry@Illinois.gov.