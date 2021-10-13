Alsey Man Who Led Greene Authorities In Pursuit in September Found Unfit For Trial

A man who led Greene County authorities on a high speed chase last month has recently been found unfit to stand trial.

49 year old David G. Moore of Alsey was recently found unfit to stand trial on a charge of aggravated fleeing of police at least 21 miles per hour over the speed limit, a Class 4 Felony.

Moore led authorities on a chase through rural areas of Greene and Scott County on September 17th in speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour on multiple terrain and at times with lights off. Damage was sustained to a White Hall Police cruiser and a private citizen’s vehicle. The pursuit ultimately ended when Moore’s red Dodge SUV struck the private citizen’s vehicle at Asley-Manchester Road. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Dr. Daniel Cuneo of Belleville performed the evaluation by motion of Greene County Public Defender Tom Piper. In an email with Greene County State’s Attorney Caleb Briscoe this afternoon, Briscoe confirmed that Dr. Cuneo had found Moore unfit for trial and that Greene County sitting Judge Zachary Schmidt would be signing an order this week remanding Moore to the custody of the Department of Human Services for further mental health treatment.

Moore was facing the possibility of up to 3 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000 and a mandatory driver’s license suspension if found guilty in the case.